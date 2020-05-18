Who Should Mike Tyson Face in His Boxing Return?

0 of 6

Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press

Like it or not, Mike Tyson, 53, appears to be headed back to a boxing ring soon.

Maybe the world isn't ready for such an astonishing spectacle, but something tells me that some of the group of consumers who made Floyd Mayweather's 2017 crossover megafight against Conor McGregor one of the best selling pay-per-view events in history will be interested enough in Tyson's next move to make it worth his while.

But who should Tyson, aka The Baddest Man on the Planet, take on in his boxing return?

Here are several ideas for Iron Mike to consider.