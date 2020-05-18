Biggest Winners and Losers from Michael Jordan Documentary 'The Last Dance'

9 of 9

Prior to this documentary's release, Jordan was worried about how fans might react.

Director Jason Hehir explained to The Athletic's Richard Deitsch:

"I said to him, 'Why do you want to do this?' And he said, 'I don't.' And I said, 'Why not?' And he said, 'When people see this footage, I'm not sure they're going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said.'

"He said there was a guy named Scotty Burrell who he rode for the entire season and, 'When you see the footage of it, you're going to think that I'm a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we're facing the Indiana's and Miami's and New York's in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough, and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they're not going to understand it.'

"I said to him, 'That's great because this is an opportunity. We have 10 hours here to peel back the onion and have you articulate all the things you just articulated to me.'"

That intensity came through, but so did Jordan's explanation for it. He articulated his motivations well. And, in the end, everything was geared toward accentuating his greatness.

Even the time spent on Jordan's gambling or his intense interactions with teammates couldn't derail the overall thrust of the documentary.

This was about Jordan's greatness in each and every episode. Everything else was an appendage to that. Gambling problem? No, that was a competition problem. Brash and sometimes downright mean treatment of teammates? No, that was the game's greatest leader preparing his soldiers for playoff battles.

And the brilliance of the documentary may shine even brighter knowing that it was, as Stockton said, a puff piece. Because, even with that understanding, it worked.