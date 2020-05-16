Ravens' Marshal Yanda Reveals Workouts, Diet Plan for Losing 60 lbs in 3 Months

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda said he's lost 67 pounds since the end of the 2019 NFL season.

Yanda, who announced his retirement in March, told ESPN's Jamison Hensley in an interview released Saturday he's gone from his playing weight of 312 pounds to 245 pounds since the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11.

"There are two words: It's the 'want to,'" he said. "If you want to do it, you'll do it. It's how bad you want to. People want to talk about it, but at the end of the day, do you really want to? That's important."

Yanda explained he's reduced his daily caloric intake from 6,000 in the NFL to 2,200. Here's his current meal plan, according to Hensley:

Breakfast : Two eggs

: Two eggs Mid-morning snack : Half a cup of fat-free Greek yogurt with a quarter cup of blueberries

: Half a cup of fat-free Greek yogurt with a quarter cup of blueberries Lunch : 3 to 4 ounces of chicken breast, turkey or tuna

: 3 to 4 ounces of chicken breast, turkey or tuna Mid-afternoon snack : A quarter cup of mixed nuts that he pre -measures in sandwich bags

: A quarter cup of mixed nuts that he -measures in sandwich bags Dinner : 3 to 4 ounces of lean protein along with cabbage, asparagus, tomatoes and peppers

: 3 to 4 ounces of lean protein along with cabbage, asparagus, tomatoes and peppers Post-dinner snack: Nuts, baby carrots or cheese stick but nothing after 7 p.m.

The 35-year-old Iowa native said he still treats himself to a weekly "cheat day" where he'll enjoy some cheeseburgers or barbecue, but his body is starting to react differently to those indulgences.

"Now, the problem is, I eat too much and I'm so damn uncomfortable," Yanda told Hensley. "My stomach is all in knots."

Yanda added he's happy at his current weight and doesn't plan to shed any more pounds as he embarks on his new post-playing lifestyle.

He was one of the NFL's best offensive linemen throughout his 13-year career with the Ravens. He earned eight Pro Bowl appearances and seven All-Pro selections (two first-team and five second-team) while also helping Baltimore win Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.