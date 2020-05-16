Video: Borussia Dortmund Celebrate Win in Front of Empty 'Yellow Wall'

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The Bundesliga returned to action Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic with no fans in attendance, which made for a unique scene at Borussia Dortmund's Westfalenstadion.

After Dortmund recorded a dominant 4-0 victory over rivals Schalke 04, the Dortmund players celebrated in front of the Yellow Wall, which is customary after they win at home.

The celebration had a decidedly different feel Saturday, though, since there were no fans present to cheer on their team:

The Westfalenstadion has a capacity of over 80,000, and the Yellow Wall is an especially iconic part of the stadium, as the fans in that section can be an intimidating presence to the opposition.

The lack of fans didn't adversely impact Dortmund's performance, however, as they took a 2-0 lead into halftime thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Raphael Guerreiro. Thorgan Hazard put them up 3-0 early in the second half, and Guerrero finished the scoring with his second goal in the 63rd minute.

Dortmund closed the gap on leaders Bayern Munich with the win, now trailing by just one point, although Bayern are scheduled to face Union Berlin on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Schalke sit all the way down in eighth with 37 points, though sixth-placed Wolfsburg are only two points ahead of them.