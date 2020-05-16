Anonymous NBA Owner Told Adam Silver 'Don't Underestimate Your Power' to Public

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA commissioner Adam Silver's proactive approach to preparing the league for the coronavirus pandemic has earned him a high level of trust with team owners and players.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, during the board of governors call this week, one team owner expressed great confidence in Silver's ability to set the narrative for the NBA as it continues to discuss potentially resuming this season.

"Don't underestimate your power to set the public perception," the owner said to Silver.

Even before the NBA halted play on March 11, the league had been in contact with teams to make sure they were prepared for the possibility of COVID-19 impacting its season.

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt, the NBA issued a memo to all 30 clubs on March 7 to "have an arrangement with an infectious disease specialist, identify a facility that can conduct testing for COVID-19, create a plan to limit the number of team and arena staff who have close contact with players and have a process to distribute hand sanitizer to players and team staff."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Silver first started monitoring the situation in mid-January when the United States had its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Wojnarowski reported on May 12 that Silver told the board of governors during the call that one return scenario would be a "campus environment" for players with Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Las Vegas being discussed as locations to host games.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Silver said on the call he is hoping to make a decision on resuming this season within two to four weeks.

It's unclear if play resumes if the league will be able to finish the entirety of the regular season and hold a full postseason. Every team had played at least 63 games when play was suspended.