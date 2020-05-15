Alex Rodriguez Urges MLB Owners, Players to Reach Agreement in Twitter Video

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 16, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez looks on before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Raise your hand if you had Alex Rodriguez emerging as the voice of reason between MLB owners and players in a financial crisis. 

The former MVP posted a video to Twitter on Friday evening in which he urged both sides to back down from the looming economic battle over revenue sharing.

"Billionaires fighting with millionaires," Rodriguez said. "This has nothing to do with the past. This has nothing to do with the [1994 players] strike. This is actually when the owners and the players are aligned and we want the same thing. We want to save baseball."

The league and players union have begun spreading their messages through the media. Players like Blake Snell and Bryce Harper have commented on the potential deal on Twitch streams, while commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on a CNN town hall on Thursday to report owners could lose up to $4 billion in a canceled season. 

"This is like beyond anything we've ever seen before," Rodriguez continued. "I just urged the owners and the players to think collectively."

Rodriguez recently flirted with the idea of purchasing the New York Mets after a lengthy career with the New York Yankees. He can see the issue from all sides and believes both the players and owners need to take a step back.

 

Video Play Button

Related

    Rob Manfred, Top Staff Averaging 35 Percent Paycut This Year

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rob Manfred, Top Staff Averaging 35 Percent Paycut This Year

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: MLB to Hold 2020 Draft Remotely amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB to Hold 2020 Draft Remotely amid COVID-19 Pandemic

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryce Harper Backs Blake Snell’s Comments 👀

    Bryce Harper says Blake Snell is ‘speaking the truth’ when it comes to not accepting pay cuts: ‘Somebody’s got to say it’

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryce Harper Backs Blake Snell’s Comments 👀

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Bob Watson Dies at 74

    Former Astro and first black GM to win a World Series in MLB history died Thursday night of kidney disease

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bob Watson Dies at 74

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report