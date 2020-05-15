Alex Rodriguez Urges MLB Owners, Players to Reach Agreement in Twitter Video

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Raise your hand if you had Alex Rodriguez emerging as the voice of reason between MLB owners and players in a financial crisis.

The former MVP posted a video to Twitter on Friday evening in which he urged both sides to back down from the looming economic battle over revenue sharing.

"Billionaires fighting with millionaires," Rodriguez said. "This has nothing to do with the past. This has nothing to do with the [1994 players] strike. This is actually when the owners and the players are aligned and we want the same thing. We want to save baseball."

The league and players union have begun spreading their messages through the media. Players like Blake Snell and Bryce Harper have commented on the potential deal on Twitch streams, while commissioner Rob Manfred appeared on a CNN town hall on Thursday to report owners could lose up to $4 billion in a canceled season.

"This is like beyond anything we've ever seen before," Rodriguez continued. "I just urged the owners and the players to think collectively."

Rodriguez recently flirted with the idea of purchasing the New York Mets after a lengthy career with the New York Yankees. He can see the issue from all sides and believes both the players and owners need to take a step back.