Ex-Colts LB Antonio Morrison Arrested on Charges of Battery of Public Official

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Former Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison was arrested on a charge of battery on a public official, per Kyle Bloyd of WISH-TV:

"The Carmel Police Department brought Morrison to Community Hospital Behavioral Health Pavilion on the morning of May 11. While still there on May 14, Morrison allegedly threatened to strike workers with a chair before punching one worker. Another worker used a stun gun to subdue Morrison.

"He's also wanted in Hamilton County on a felony warrant for intimidation."

In court documents, neighbors alleged Morrison, who lives in Carmel, Indiana, made physical threats against them, per Bloyd.

One stated the former Florida Gator said to "get inside your condo, b---h," and another stated Morrison wanted to have a gun fight.

The Carmel police and fire departments responded to a fire at Morrison's residence Sunday but were met by an armed person later revealed to be the former linebacker. Six hours of negotiations ensued.

As recounted in court documents, Morrison's agent, John Perzley, said his client has "confirmed mental issues, bi-polar and manic and has several recent arrests in the last year involving gun, assault and paraphernalia charges."

Morrison's father, Anthony Morrison, said his son suffered a concussion three years ago, resulting in his recent legal issues.

Per USA Today, Morrison was cited for disorderly conduct in 2019 after being accused of interfering with flight operations on a plane in Milwaukee after an argument over the placement of a bag under a seat.

Carmel Police filed documents to seize his firearms Wednesday, per Bloyd.

The Colts picked Morrison in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He played two seasons in Indianapolis and one in Green Bay and registered a career-high 109 tackles for the Colts in 15 starts in 2017.