Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Patrick Corbin to Play Call of Duty Charity Fundraiser

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, New York Mets' Pete Alonso is shown before a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Video games have become a go-to hobby for millions self-isolating around the world, and athletes from preps to pros have eagerly grabbed the controls. It's been a seamless transition for Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May, who is also a pro video game streamer. May says he's been helping other athletes, including New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, try to set up their own feeds. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis, File)
Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

A group of Major League Baseball players will put on their gaming hats Saturday afternoon to help raise money for charity. 

Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals and Matt Barnes of the Boston Red Sox set up a Call of Duty: Warzone Charity Royale fundraising tournament. 

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, Jacob deGrom and Ryan Zimmerman have also committed to playing. 

The event will feature teams comprised of one athlete as captain, a partner of the captain's choosing and two fans going head-to-head with the top four teams receiving a split of the bids to donate to a charity of their choosing. 

No Kid Hungry, Pros for Heroes, The Florida Mental Health Coalition, Samaritan's Purse, Louisville YMCA, Sufficient Grace and Homers for Heroes are among the charitable organizations that will receive donations. 

The event will be streamed live on Twitch starting Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. 

