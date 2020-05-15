WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 15

1 of 4

After a video package showed what happened at Money in the Bank, The Miz and John Morrison welcomed Otis to the ring for a special interview.

The Miz congratulated him on his victory and Otis said the biggest accomplishment of his career is still winning over Mandy Rose's heart.

The A-Lister and The Friday Night Delight mocked Otis's weight and The Miz lost his cool. He yelled at Otis and called him an embarrassment. He demanded Tucker come out for a tag match but Otis said he wasn't in the building.

The Miz told him to get any partner he wanted and wished him luck.

Grade: C

Analysis

Unfortunately, Otis' charm only goes so far. Without Tucker to be his wingman, The Dozer is not as good at being a solo act.

Otis is a great character who is already popular. His charm will get him a long way but he needs to develop his character a bit more if he hopes to be a singles star.

The Miz losing his mind made perfect sense for his character. If Otis gave any indication that he knew he was being mocked, this might have been a better segment.

One interesting thing to note is how Otis talked about growing up with a learning disability. This is a very relatable situation that will likely endear him to more fans who have dealt with the same thing.