WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 15
The post-Money in the Bank episode of SmackDown featured all of the fallout from the pay-per-view while beginning the buildup for Backlash on June 14.
Otis celebrated winning the men's MITB briefcase this week by appearing on MizTV. We also saw Charlotte Flair return to the blue brand after spending the last couple of months focused on winning the NXT Women's Championship.
Following WWE stripping Sami Zayn of the Intercontinental Championship, a tournament began this week to crown a new champion.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on the May 15 episode of WWE SmackDown.
MizTV with Mr. Money in the Bank
After a video package showed what happened at Money in the Bank, The Miz and John Morrison welcomed Otis to the ring for a special interview.
The Miz congratulated him on his victory and Otis said the biggest accomplishment of his career is still winning over Mandy Rose's heart.
The A-Lister and The Friday Night Delight mocked Otis's weight and The Miz lost his cool. He yelled at Otis and called him an embarrassment. He demanded Tucker come out for a tag match but Otis said he wasn't in the building.
The Miz told him to get any partner he wanted and wished him luck.
Grade: C
Analysis
Unfortunately, Otis' charm only goes so far. Without Tucker to be his wingman, The Dozer is not as good at being a solo act.
Otis is a great character who is already popular. His charm will get him a long way but he needs to develop his character a bit more if he hopes to be a singles star.
The Miz losing his mind made perfect sense for his character. If Otis gave any indication that he knew he was being mocked, this might have been a better segment.
One interesting thing to note is how Otis talked about growing up with a learning disability. This is a very relatable situation that will likely endear him to more fans who have dealt with the same thing.
Elias vs. King Corbin
The first match of the IC title tournament saw Elias take on his current rival and the man he cost the MITB briefcase, Baron Corbin.
Elias started off strong but a few lefts and rights from The King put him on the mat. Corbin kept him down in a submission for a couple of minutes.
The singer was able to escape and clothesline him out of the ring so he could recover. He climbed to the top rope and took Corbin down at ringside with a dive.
After the break, Corbin took control and beat Elias down in front of the announcers. The next several minutes was a series of near falls from both men. Corbin smashed Elias’ guitar, which led to the singer rolling him up for the pin.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Corbin and Elias are two Superstars who do not get enough credit for their athleticism and versatility. The King is a great heel and Elias is just as good at playing a heel or face.
This rivalry has been a slow burn over the past several weeks. This was a solid chapter but it doesn’t feel like the end of this program.
This bout lasted longer than expected, but not in a bad way. Both men came away from this contest looking like strong competitors. This was the best either competitor has looked in weeks.
Naomi vs. Dana Brooke
The second match of the night saw Naomi take on one of the standout performers from Sunday’s Money in the Bank match, Dana Brooke.
They kept things civil at first because both women are babyfaces, but Naomi was the first one to throw a few kicks. Surprisingly, Brooke scored a quick win with a sit-down cover.
Grade: C-
Analysis
This bout was too quick to get anything more than a C-. Brooke and Naomi looked like they were prepare for a long encounter by keeping the pace steady, so the fast win was a little jarring.
It looks like WWE is going to keep these two involved with each other for the time being. Naomi looked mad after the loss, so there is a possibility this will lead to a heel turn for her.
Charlotte Flair Returns
For the first time in weeks, Charlotte appeared on the blue brand. She has been busy in NXT lately but Michael Cole talked about a brand to brand invitational allowing her to appear this week.
It didn’t take long before she was interrupted by Bayley and Sasha Banks. The Role Model and The Boss made fun of The Queen for bragging about being a Flair.
Their bickering led to Bayley and Flair agreeing to have a match down the line.
Grade: C
Analysis
WWE just introduced the Wildcard Rule 2.0 in what appears to be an effort to help with the falling ratings. Time will tell if it has any impact.
Seeing two heels go back and forth is not as entertaining was not as entertaining as it should be because there was nobody to root for.
Bayley, Banks and Flair are all great performers who have worked together countless times over the years, but this was not their best segment.
The seeds have been planted for Banks to turn on her best friend again in the future.