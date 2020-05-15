Lions' Matthew Stafford Puts Michigan Home on Sale for $6.5M Amid Trade Rumors

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has put his Bloomfield Township, Michigan, home up for sale with an asking price of $6.5 million amid trade rumors ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported the news Friday and noted Stafford and his wife, Kelly, also own houses in California and Georgia. They purchased the home in the Detroit suburbs in 2013 and completed a major renovation of the residence in 2016.

Everybody involved in the situation has downplayed the trade rumors, though.

"It's comical," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said on the NFL's Network's Good Morning Football in February.

A few days later, Kelly Stafford made an Instagram story post suggesting the family wasn't leaving Detroit:

The Lions quarterback finally addressed the situation Thursday, saying he doesn't tend to concern himself with the outside noise.

"I really don't pay too much attention to 'em," Stafford told reporters about the rumors. "I pay less attention to them than my wife does. But it's something that doesn't bother me. I'm here. I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion. I love leading this team."

A trade wouldn't make much sense on the surface. Stafford is under contract through 2022 and was performing at an MVP level last year before a back injury ended his season in November. The team also doesn't have a proven backup or a young quarterback on the rise on its roster as an obvious replacement.

Putting his home for sale is probably only going to intensify the speculation about his status, though.