Every NFL Team's Most Exciting 2020 Undrafted Free-Agent Addition
As NFL fans await the start of the 2020 season, they have every right to be excited about their favorite teams' rookie additions. Prospects like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Henry Ruggs III have the potential to be franchise-changing players.
But early first-round picks—and draft picks in general, for that matter—aren't the only incoming rookies worth getting excited about.
Teams made an entire second wave of rookie additions in undrafted free agency, and many of those players could have an early NFL impact.
Not every team can land the next Phillip Lindsay, Josh Cribbs or James Harrison. However, each does have at least one prospect who can add some flash to the field, spice up a camp competition or simply add some long-term potential to the roster.
Arizona Cardinals: JoJo Ward, WR, Hawaii
The Arizona Cardinals deserve a lot of credit for giving second-year quarterback Kyler Murray the weapons he needs to succeed. Arizona drafted wideout Christian Kirk last year and traded for star receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.
Along with ageless veteran Larry Fitzgerald, Kirk and Hopkins should form one of the most prolific receiver trios in the league. However, that doesn't mean that Arizona doesn't have room for additional receiving help.
Having a fourth or fifth receiver who can shred a secondary makes a passing attack all the more dangerous. The Cardinals may have just such a wideout in undrafted Hawaii product JoJo Ward.
Though Ward is undersized at 5'9" and 175, he's shifty before the catch and explosive after it. The former junior college transfer racked up 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns last season on 65 receptions.
Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Hall, CB, Wyoming
While the Atlanta Falcons weren't atrocious on defense last season—and they did show improvement during a 6-2 run over the second half of the year—they did struggle against the pass. The Falcons ranked 22nd in passing yards allowed and then parted ways with No. 1 cornerback Desmond Trufant in the offseason.
While the Falcons did draft A.J. Terrell in the first round, that addition alone won't spark a significant turnaround.
That's why Atlanta fans should be excited about Wyoming's Tyler Hall. The 5'10", 190-pound defender can add depth as a slot corner while also providing value on special teams.
Hall possesses the ability to thrill with the ball in his hands, as evidenced by his 72-yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas State last season.
Baltimore Ravens: Jacob Breeland, TE, Oregon
The Baltimore Ravens had one of the most indefensible offenses in the NFL last season, in large part because of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat ability. Their flexibility in two-tight-end sets helped, too.
The Ravens could run or pass out of such formations with equal efficacy, which prevented opposing defenses from catching on to what Jackson was going to do. However, Baltimore traded No. 2 tight end Hayden Hurst in the offseason, leaving a hole opposite Pro Bowler Mark Andrews.
Undrafted Oregon product Jacob Breeland can help fill the void left by Hurst, specifically as an underneath target.
"Breeland mixes up his route speed and plays with some burst out of fairly crisp breaks, but he doesn't have the speed to lose coverage on crossing routes or in the seams," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
Last season, Breeland caught 26 passes for 405 yards and six touchdowns.
Buffalo Bills: Garrett Taylor, S, Penn State
While the Buffalo Bills' third-ranked defense isn't in dire need of fresh talent, fans should be excited about the addition of former Penn State safety Garrett Taylor.
The 6'0", 198-pounder has the potential to add some playmaking ability on the back end of Buffalo's defense.
In 2019 alone, Taylor racked up 84 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, an interception and a defensive touchdown. He had four interceptions and nine passes defended over the past two seasons.
With the Bills, Taylor should quickly find a home in a safety rotation that includes starters Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. He should also be able to make an immediate impact as a fast, physical special teams standout.
Carolina Panthers: Giovanni Ricci, TE, Western Michigan
The Carolina Panthers lost longtime starting tight end Greg Olsen to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, which leaves some uncertainty at a key position.
Ian Thomas showed potential as a pass-catching tight end in 2018, but he hauled in only 16 catches last season. Former Western Michigan tight end Giovanni Ricci should spice up the camp competition.
The 6'3", 240-pound Ricci is a converted wide receiver who has the ability to create mismatches in the NFL. His receiving skills were on full display in 2019 as he caught 51 passes for 642 yards and eight touchdowns.
While Ricci doesn't offer much as an in-line blocker, he could quickly become a reliable mid-level target for new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
Chicago Bears: Artavis Pierce, RB, Oregon State
The Chicago Bears have a budding star in second-year running back David Montgomery. They also have a premier receiving and change-of-pace back in Tarik Cohen.
However, Bears fans should be jazzed about the addition of former Oregon State back Artavis Pierce, who is both an explosive runner and a capable receiver.
Last year, Pierce tallied 873 yards and six touchdowns on 146 carries and caught 23 passes for 169 yards and another score. In four seasons with the Beavers, he caught 74 passes for 578 yards.
As a receiving back, Pierce could eventually replace Cohen, who is entering the final year of his contract.
Cincinnati Bengals: Scotty Washington, WR, Wake Forest
Joe Burrow is the future under center for the Cincinnati Bengals. Their goal over the next few years will be to develop the former LSU signal-caller and to surround him with talent.
Fortunately for Burrow, the cabinet is not bare—even if Cincinnati's 2-14 record might suggest otherwise.
Assuming A.J. Green can remain healthy and regain his pre-injury form—he missed all of the 2019 season with an ankle issue—the Bengals should have plenty of talent in its receiving corps. Along with Green, the Bengals have Tyler Boyd, John Ross and rookie second-round pick Tee Higgins.
The Bengals also have undrafted Wake Forest wideout Scotty Washington. While it may take some time for him to crack the lineup, Washington can add an enthralling element to Cincinnati's offense with his size.
At 6'5" and 217 pounds, Washington can be a mismatch against most defensive backs in a possession role. Though injuries limited him to only eight games last season, Washington still caught 35 passes for 607 yards and seven touchdowns.
Cleveland Browns: A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State
The Cleveland Browns don't have a ton of depth behind cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. To make the jump to an elite unit, Cleveland's secondary needs to find it.
Last year, the Browns finished seventh in yards allowed but also surrendered 25 passing touchdowns (17th).
Former Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green can add an exciting bit of depth to the cornerback position. He's a big (6'2", 198 lbs) and physical pass defender who should fit well with coordinator Joe Woods' zone-based coverage scheme.
Green has the size and the physicality to be a factor against both the run and the pass. Last season, he produced five pass breakups, an interception and 49 tackles.
Dallas Cowboys: Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan
Dallas Cowboys fans should be excited about the addition of rookie first-round receiver CeeDee Lamb. Some analysts considered the Oklahoma product to be the top wideout in this draft class, and he should add another explosive element to Dallas' offense.
Fans should also be happy about the addition of undrafted Michigan tight end Sean McKeon. While McKeon won't have quite the same immediate impact as a guy like Lamb, he can help fill the role vacated by longtime Cowboy Jason Witten.
McKeon isn't the most explosive pass-catcher, but he can provide an outlet on underneath and intermediate routes.
"His routes don't feature much burst to separate against dedicated coverage," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of McKeon. "However, he plays with good catch focus when working the soft spots of zones."
McKeon caught 13 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Denver Broncos: Hunter Watts, OL, Central Arkansas
Developing quarterback Drew Lock and keeping him upright needs to be the Denver Broncos' primary goal over the next few seasons. That's why fans should be intrigued by the addition of little-known Central Arkansas offensive lineman Hunter Watts.
Listed at 6'8" and 320 pounds, Watts has the type of size that NFL line coaches dream of adding. He also has a work ethic that should endear him to Broncos fans.
"I'm going to work my hardest to get on the team no matter what practice squad, active roster," Watts said, per Chase Shannon of News 4 San Antonio. "The active roster is the goal."
If he can develop quickly enough, Watts potentially could be a future replacement for left tackle Garett Bolles. Bolles was responsible for 17 penalties and four sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.
Detroit Lions: Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
The addition of a reliable pass-catching tight end would add some pizazz to the Detroit Lions offense in 2020.
Detroit has an ascending No. 1 receiver in Kenny Golladay and may have its new franchise running back in rookie D'Andre Swift. However, tight end T.J. Hockenson only showed flashes as a rookie, and Jesse James is shaping up to be a free-agency mistake.
After Detroit signed James to a four-year, $22.6 million deal last offseason, he went on to catch only 16 passes in 2019.
Former Washington tight end Hunter Bryant has the potential to be a more impactful receiver than James. He caught 52 balls for 825 yards and three touchdowns in 2019, and he clocked a 4.74-second 40 at the scouting combine.
If Bryant emerges as a reliable receiving option at tight end, the Lions' passing attack will be that much more difficult to defend.
Green Bay Packers: Darrell Stewart, WR, Michigan State
Few Green Bay Packers fans were likely thrilled when the team drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. That's both because Love projects as Aaron Rodgers' future replacement and because the Packers didn't use that pick on a wide receiver for Rodgers in the present.
The lack of a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams continues to be the biggest flaw with the Packers' offense. While Green Bay did sign Devin Funchess in the offseason, he's coming off a disappointing and injury-marred season with the Indianapolis Colts.
If Funchess can't be the reliable possession receiver the Packers need, perhaps Michigan State's Darrell Stewart can be.
Stewart is a big-bodied receiver (6'0", 212 lbs) with the size and catch radius needed to be a prime outlet target. While the Packers still need to add a burner who can stretch the field, Stewart could do serious damage on underneath and intermediate routes.
Stewart caught 49 passes for 697 yards and four touchdowns in 2019.
Houston Texans: Dylan Stapleton, TE, James Madison
The Houston Texans are in the process of revamping their receiving corps. While the loss of DeAndre Hopkins will hurt, the Texans added fresh talent like Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb to the receiver room.
While Houston's collection of wideouts should be a functional group in 2020, the Texans lack premier options at tight end. The tandem of Jordan Akins and Darren Fells was solid in 2019—the two combined for 759 yards—but neither player is going to scare an opposing defense.
Undrafted James Madison tight end Dylan Stapleton has the potential to boost Houston's offense, which should thrill quarterback Deshaun Watson. The second-team All-CAA tight end is a physical mismatch at 6'5" and 242 pounds.
In 2019, Stapleton caught 35 passes for 426 yards and a touchdown. He should have a shot at cracking the rotation early, and he may eventually outright replace the 34-year-old Fells.
Indianapolis Colts: Donald Rutledge Jr., S, Georgia Southern
The Indianapolis Colts added quarterback Philip Rivers in free agency, which should help improve last year's 16th-ranked scoring offense. Trading for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner should help improve Indianapolis' 18th-ranked scoring defense.
The addition of undrafted Georgia Southern safety Donald Rutledge Jr. should further bolster the defense, and more importantly, should help improve a pass defense that surrendered 7.5 yards per attempt in 2019.
Rutledge is a big (6'1", 215 lbs), physical safety who can potentially add some punch to the back end of Indianapolis' defense. He should at least add some intrigue in camp as a rotational safety along with Khari Willis and Malik Hooker.
Last season, Rutledge racked up 50 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.
Jacksonvile Jaguars: Josh Hammond, WR, Florida
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear poised to give second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II a legitimate crack at the long-term starting job. Maximizing his weapons should therefore be a priority, and there's room in the receiving corps after DJ Chark Jr., Chris Conley and rookie second-round pick Laviska Shenault Jr.
Enter undrafted Florida receiver Josh Hammond.
A multifaceted offensive weapon, Hammond has the potential to stick as a receiver and a gadget player for the Jaguars. In 2019, he caught 27 passes for 346 yards while averaging 16.8 yards per carry on six rushing attempts.
The 6'0", 194-pound Hammond also ran a 4.53-second 40 at his pro day.
Hammond can emerge as an ancillary target for Minshew while also adding a dynamic and unpredictable element to the Jacksonville offense.
Kansas City Chiefs: Aleva Hifo, WR, Brigham Young
The Kansas City Chiefs offense is known for two things: having quarterback wunderkind Patrick Mahomes and having an incredible amount of speed.
Undrafted Brigham Young receiver Aleva Hifo has the potential to benefit both aspects.
The 5'10", 187-pound Hifo posted an impressive 4.41-second 40 at his pro day to go with an explosive 130-inch broad jump. He also brings the sort of versatility that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid should enjoy utilizing.
Hifo caught 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns last season. He also carried the ball 23 times for 104 yards and two scores while returning 14 punts for 222 yards.
While the Chiefs aren't short on offensive weapons, Hifo has enough all-around potential to be a factor in 2020 and beyond.
Las Vegas Raiders: Javin White, LB, UNLV
The Las Vegas Raiders made it a point to address their pass defense at the second level this offseason, signing coverage linebacker Cory Littleton to a three-year, $35.25 million deal.
Undrafted UNLV linebacker Javin White has the potential to further improve Las Vegas' second-level defense.
As a former wideout and defensive back, White has the coverage instincts and ball skills to be a difference-maker either as a rotational linebacker or as a complement to Littleton. He should also add a competitive edge to the Raiders defense.
"He came in being a leader, and he'd get on the guys when they'd loaf in, and he's real talkative on the field," White's high school coach, Michael Peters, told Kyle Martin of the Raiders' official website.
Last season with UNLV, White amassed 79 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions.
Los Angeles Chargers: Ryan Roberts, OT, Florida State
Whether the Los Angeles Chargers roll with journeyman Tyrod Taylor or rookie Justin Herbert at quarterback, they'll need to sort out their offensive line.
Trading away Russell Okung to acquire Trai Turner left L.A. with a void at left tackle. Free-agent addition Bryan Bulaga may kick over to the left side to fill it—he played both tackle positions in college—but that would then leave things uncertain on the right side.
Right tackle Sam Tevi was responsible for four penalties and eight sacks in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.
Former Florida State tackle Ryan Roberts should be able to add much-needed camp competition to the tackle position. A transfer from Northern Illinois, Roberts immediately entrenched himself as a starter for the Seminoles in 2019.
While Roberts may not beat out the likes of Tevi and Trey Pipkins III immediately, he adds an exciting long-term project to the mix.
Los Angeles Rams: Xavier Jones, RB, SMU
The Los Angeles Rams cut standout running back Todd Gurley this offseason, leaving a massive hole in the backfield.
They exited the draft with options for replacing him—including Malcolm Brown, second-year tailback Darrell Henderson and rookie second-rounder Cam Akers—but fans should be intrigued by the addition of SMU's Xavier Jones, too.
While Akers, L.A.'s first draft selection, will likely get first crack at being the new workhorse back, Jones has plenty to offer as a high-volume player. In 2019, he carried the ball 244 times for 1,276 yards and a whopping 23 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 90 yards.
While he isn't going to make Rams fans forget about Gurley, the 5'11", 208-pound Jones will give L.A. another legitimate early-down option in 2020.
Miami Dolphins: Benito Jones, DT, Mississippi
How could Miami Dolphins fans not get excited about undrafted Mississippi defensive tackle Benito Jones?
Projected as a middle-round prospect—NFL Media's Lance Zierlein had him pegged as a fifth-rounder—Jones landed with the Dolphins after the draft entirely.
A disruptive force along the interior, Jones racked up 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 10.0 tackles for loss in 2019. While he isn't likely to have similar numbers as a rookie, that's largely due to the talent Miami has already amassed along its defensive front.
Jones should quickly become a solid contributor alongside the likes of Christian Wilkins, Davon Godchaux and rookie second-rounder Raekwon Davis. Don't be shocked if the Dolphins have one of the deeper defensive line rotations in the AFC next season.
Minnesota Vikings: Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
The Minnesota Vikings traded away Stefon Diggs this offseason and replaced him with rookie first-rounder Justin Jefferson. That theoretically gives them a premier wide-receiver duo—Jefferson and Adam Thielen—but it also leaves them searching for a reliable No. 3.
Bisi Johnson and Tajae Sharpe will likely compete to be Minnesota's third receiver in camp, but undrafted Texas A&M product Quartney Davis should not be ruled out.
Last season, Davis caught 54 passes for 616 and four touchdowns with the Aggies. That's more receptions than anybody not named Diggs had for the Vikings in 2019.
NFL Media's Lance Zierlein called Davis a "slot receiver with above-average size and adequate speed and separation quickness."
With Thielen and Jefferson commanding attention on the perimeter, Davis should have opportunities to thrive in the middle of the field.
New England Patriots: Will Hastings, WR, Auburn
The New England Patriots have already parted ways with quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Another one of Brady's targets could depart in the not-too-distant future as well, as wideout Julian Edelman is 33 years old and is coming off shoulder surgery.
Just as Jarrett Stidham might be Brady's long-term replacement, undrafted Auburn receiver Will Hastings may be the heir apparent to Edelman. Though he isn't quite as big as Edelman—Hastings was listed at 5'10" and 174 pounds—he is similarly shifty both before and after the catch.
"I think you look at fit, and I think it's one of those common-sense fits," Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said, per Tom Green of AL.com.
Hastings will likely need to add some muscle to become anything close to the durable go-to receiver that Edelman has been. However, the possibility of him growing and developing alongside Stidham as a potential favorite target should excited Patriots fans.
New Orleans Saints: Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
The New Orleans Saints arguably have the league's most complete roster. However, they still have room for improvement on their 11th-ranked defense, which is precisely why they used a second-round pick on Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun.
It's also why the Saints should be thrilled to have landed former Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie after the draft. The 6'2", 231-pound Bachie has the potential to be a strong contributor against the run in the NFL.
A three-year starter for the Spartans, Bachie twice amassed more than 100 tackles in a season. He had 71 in eight games last year to go with 3.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for a loss and an interception.
New York Giants: Oluwole Betiku, Edge, Illinois
The raw, untapped potential of former Illinois edge-rusher Oluwole Betiku should intrigue New York Giants fans.
The 6'3", 250-pound defender from Nigeria didn't play football in America until high school, yet he was gifted enough to still earn a spot at USC before transferring to Illinois. Last season, he racked up 9.0 sacks and 13.0 tackles for a loss for the Fighting Illini.
Though the Giants are banking on Betiku's upside, he's talented enough to make an early impact as a rookie rotational pass-rusher. The Giants defense produced defense only 36 sacks last season, and 10.0 of them came from Markus Golden, who remains unsigned.
Even if Golden returns in 2020—the Giants handed him an unrestricted free-agent tender—Betiku could find a role by Week 1.
New York Jets: George Campbell, WR, West Virginia
This season is shaping up to be a make-or-break campaign for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.
While the USC product has shown flashes, he has yet to establish himself as a franchise signal-caller. Part of the problem could be New York's lack of weapons, though.
The Jets took steps to improve the talent around Darnold this offseason, signing wideout Breshad Perriman and drafting tackle Mekhi Becton and receiver Denzel Mims. Those additions will help, but the Jets brought in former West Virginia wideout George Campbell after the draft as well.
Listed at 6'4" and 183 pounds, Campbell has a massive catch radius for Darnold to utilize. He can also provide plenty of downfield ability.
Campbell caught only 19 passes in 2019, but he turned those into 469 yards and seven touchdowns.
Philadelphia Eagles: Adrian Killins Jr., RB, Central Florida
The Philadelphia Eagles appear to have their next franchise running in Miles Sanders. However, undrafted Central Florida back Adrian Killings Jr. can add an explosive and thrilling element to the running game as a complement to him.
Killins is a home run hitter who racked up 629 yards and seven touchdowns on only 87 carries last season at UCF. He also caught eight passes for 120 yards and another score, and he's a highly motivated competitor.
"If I don't get drafted, God forbid, I'll just keep pushing and keep fighting and keep proving myself each and every day," Killins said last month, per Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel.
Though he's undersized at 5'8" and 177 pounds, Killins can add explosiveness to Philadelphia's run game, passing game and special teams.
Pittsburgh Steelers: James Lockhart, DE, Baylor
Though he may not be the next James Harrison, undrafted Pittsburgh Steelers rookie James Lockhart is looking to emulate his predecessor.
"Coming out of high school, I was getting kind of compared to James Harrison a little bit," Lockhart said, per Matt Roberts of Fox 44 News. "Because my height and my stature and I think we played similar, at the time so I really would just study him."
A beefy 6'2" and 263 pounds, Lockhart does indeed spark memories of Harrison as a player. With time, he could spark memories of him as a producer on the field.
Lockhart racked up 31 tackles, 6.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss in 2019. He should have a good chance of cracking Pittsburgh's pass-rushing rotation as a rookie.
San Francisco 49ers: JaMycal Hasty, RB, Baylor
Undrafted Baylor running back JaMycal Hasty may not be the best option for replacing Matt Breida in the San Francisco 49ers rushing attack, but he adds exciting potential as a future third-down option.
"Likely to compete for a spot as a third-down back with the ability to uncover out of the backfield and a willingness to do what is needed to protect his quarterback," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.
The 5'8", 205-pound Hasty is not well-suited for a significant rushing role—he had only 191 carries over the past two seasons combined—but he could be a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands. He also provides potential as a returner, having returned six kicks for 118 yards last season.
Hasty should be particularly intriguing for 49ers fans if San Francisco decides to finally pull the plug on receiving back Jerick McKinnon.
Seattle Seahawks: Eli Mencer, Edge, Albany
The Seattle Seahawks produced only 28 sacks as a team in 2019. For a squad looking to be a Super Bowl contender, that level of production isn't going to cut it.
While the Seahawks did sign Bruce Irvin and draft Tennessee edge-rusher Darrell Taylor, there is still room for talented pass-rushers on the roster. That's where Albany's Eli Mencer enters the picture.
Having played both linebacker and defensive end in college, the 6'1", 225-pound Mencer brings versatility and proven production to Seattle. He had 14.5 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss at Albany in 2019.
Mencer was a 2019 Associated Press FCS second-team All-American and was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-teamer. He should also provide a spark to Seattle's special teams.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Divinity, Edge, LSU
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are banking on Tom Brady to get them over the hump and into the playoffs. While the six-time Super Bowl champion should be able to add some consistency to the offense, Tampa still needs to improve its 30th-ranked pass defense.
Undrafted LSU edge-rusher Michael Divinity can potentially play a role here.
Though he appeared in only five games this past season because of an injury and a violation of team rules, Divinity was a standout two seasons ago. In 2018, he racked up 54 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 9.5 tackles for a loss, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown.
Divinity can be a thrilling addition to a pass-rushing rotation that already includes 2019 NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett. With the offense (hopefully) not consistently turning the ball over, that rotation should have plenty of opportunities to do damage.
Tennessee Titans: Cameron Scarlett, RB, Stanford
The Tennessee Titans have the league's reigning rushing leader in Derrick Henry—at least for another season. However, they have room for additional running backs like rookie third-rounder Darrynton Evans and undrafted Stanford product Cameron Scarlett.
For one, there's no guarantee that the franchise-tagged Henry will stick around beyond 2020. Secondly, the Titans need rotational backs after parting ways with Dion Lewis in the offseason.
While Evans will have the inside track toward becoming the No. 2 back, Scarlett is an intriguing addition with fantastic pass-catching potential. Over the past two seasons, he caught 35 passes for 349 yards.
Listed at 6'1" and 216 pounds, Scarlett also has the potential to be Tennessee's battering ram between the tackles whenever Henry needs a breather. If the Titans want to continue punishing defenses when Henry is on the sideline, they'll be able to do so with Scarlett.
Washington Redskins: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
The Washington Redskins faithful should be thrilled with the addition of undrafted LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, as the team needs a pass-catching tight end after parting ways with Jordan Reed and losing Vernon Davis to retirement this offseason.
Moss, who had 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, has the potential to be the team's tight end of the future. He likely went undrafted because of a foot fracture that required surgery, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss, but the rookie is looking to make his own mark in the NFL.
"Everybody keeps mentioning my father, mentioning his last name, but just the identity I want to make is my own identity," Moss said, per ESPN's John Keim. "I look forward to making a name for myself."
If Moss can emerge as a security blanket for Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2020, plenty of folks will be familiar with his name.
Contract information via Spotrac. Undrafted signings according to NFL.com.