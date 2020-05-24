The Real Winners and Losers from AEW Double or Nothing 2020

0 of 6

Credit: AEW.com

AEW Double or Nothing 2020 made major promises. In the wake of a global pandemic and multiple recent tragedies, All Elite Wrestling wanted to give everyone something to enjoy.

The night started rocky. The matches ran too long. The card seemed out of order, and several contests including Cody vs. Lance Archer did not deliver as promised.

However, by the end, plenty of winners emerged from this show, especially following the incredible triumph that was the Stadium Stampede.

The absurdity was elevated by stars like Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Hangman Adam Page and Sammy Guevara, who all were fully committed to the incredible vibe of the contest.

The rest of the show had important moments as well. Along the way, Mr. Brodie Lee proved he was a main event act. Hikaru Shida took the next step forward to become AEW's new women's champion. Brian Cage debuted in dominant fashion.

It was an imperfect win for AEW. The show might not have been all around great, but it was a show that no one will forget.