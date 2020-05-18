Re-Drafting the 2019 NBA Draft Class

0 of 13

It's never too early to second-guess an NBA draft class, so our re-draft series runs right through the most recent iteration to reset last summer's talent grab.

Do the New Orleans Pelicans stick with Zion Williamson, or did they see enough from Ja Morant to consider making a change? Is RJ Barrett still the No. 3 choice, or might the New York Knicks consider his bumpy campaign as reason to take a different course?

We're answering those questions and many more—like, which undrafted player skyrocketed into the top 10?—in our reimagining of recent history. Since this class has such little floor time to assess, we're putting an extra premium on potential, but production still matters. We're also not worried about team needs, as the best available prospect deserves to hear his name called.

Enough with the parameters, though. Let's see how hindsight reshapes the draft board.