Sean Payton Jokes Bucs Purposely Lost Week 17 in 2014 to Draft Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints Sean Payton joined Jason La Canfora and Ken Weinman on Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan on Thursday, and he came prepared with a joke about his new backup quarterback:

"We're excited to work with [Winston]," Payton said (h/t Luke Johnson of the Times-Picayune). "He's a young player. He's 26 years old I believe, and I know he's got great work ethic and I know he's competitive. So we'll see how that unfolds, but we're excited that he's joined our team and he's going to help be a part of what we're trying to accomplish."

Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints during free agency in late April:

The Buccaneers lost to New Orleans 23-20 in Week 17 to finish the 2014 campaign at 2-14, allowing them to select Winston No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

