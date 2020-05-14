Ex-Astros, A's, Mets Manager Art Howe in ICU with Coronavirus

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 14, 2020

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1989: Manager Art Howe #18 of the Houston Astros looks on during an Major League Baseball game circa 1989. Howe managed the Astros from 1989-93. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball manager Art Howe has been placed under intensive care as he continues to battle the coronavirus.   

Howe, 73, confirmed the news to KPRC in Houston, where he's currently receiving treatment. The one-time MLB infielder and Houston Astros manager said he began feeling ill on May 3 and tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after. 

Howe said he self-isolated at home, but as his condition worsened this week, he realized on Tuesday he needed to go to the hospital. Howe told KPRC he'll need to go 24 hours without a fever in order to be released. 

The Pennsylvania native broke into the big leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1974 and was traded to Houston two years later. He finished his playing career with a .260 batting average and 43 home runs, and the Astros brought him back as a manager a few years after his 1985 retirement. 

In five seasons at the helm in Houston, Howe went 392-418.

His next managerial stint went much better. After joining the Oakland Athletics in 1996, he managed the 2002 team featured in the book and film Moneyball. The team tied an American League record with 20 consecutive wins but failed to advance past the Minnesota Twins in the AL Division Series that October. 

The following year, Howe became the manager of the New York Mets. It was his last attempt at running a team, and he was let go after two years.

Video Play Button

Howe's managerial record stands at 1,129-1,137.

He last worked as a coach with the Texas Rangers in 2008 as part of Ron Washington's staff.

Howe said he's begun to see some improvement in his health, but that the process has been slow. 

