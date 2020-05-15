Fantasy Baseball 2020: Ranking Players Who Would Benefit Most from Universal DH

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

Major League Baseball might be on the brink of a return, though there is work yet to be done.

The owners approved a plan for the 2020 season and have since begun discussions with the MLBPA. However, the league has yet to formally present its plan for a 50-50 revenue split, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Resolving the financial issue is going to be the most difficult obstacle for both sides, particularly considering MLBPA executive director Tony Clark told Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic the players would not accept such a split.

From a baseball standpoint, the plan reportedly includes an 82-game regular season with an emphasis on regional play, as well as an expanded postseason.

One of the other notable inclusions is the implementation of a universal designated hitter (DH). The concept has been tossed about for some time now, and it seems MLB might use these unprecedented circumstances to test out the universal DH and see how it changes the game. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the universal DH is "expected to be easily approved by the players."

Instituting a universal DH could have drastic ramifications in fantasy baseball, as well. While there is no defined "DH" spot in fantasy, there are a host of National League players whose value could increase tremendously if the plan is indeed approved.

Ranking Players That Most Benefit From Universal DH

1. Yoenis Cespedes, New York Mets

2. Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

3. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers

4. J.D. Davis, New York Mets

5. Steven Souza Jr., Chicago Cubs

6. Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals

7. A.J. Pollock, Los Angeles Dodgers

8. Howie Kendrick, Washington Nationals

9. Shogo Akiyama, Cincinnati Reds

10. Wil Myers, San Diego Padres

Yoenis Cespedes

The Mets have a number of players who would benefit from the universal DH, including guys like J.D. Davis, Dominic Smith and Brandon Nimmo. But the rule would be most beneficial to Cespedes.

Cespedes missed the entirety of the 2019 season because of injury, and he played just 129 games in 2017 and 2018, combined. Durability issues have plagued his career, but some of those issues might be negated if he no longer had to play the outfield.

The 34-year-old is still a prolific hitter when healthy. He slugged over .530 in every season between 2015 and 2017, and he would give the Mets another power bat in the middle of the lineup behind Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto.

Not to mention, New York would feel more comfortable tossing Cespedes in the lineup without having to worry about him as a defensive liability. At the same time, a universal DH would allow the Mets to disperse at-bats among their outfielders while instilling Cespedes as another run-producer.

Austin Riley

Riley had an up-and-down rookie season. He slashed .356/.397/.746 with seven homers in his first 15 games, but quickly fell off.

The 23-year-old finished with a .226/.279./.471 slash, and he struggled to hit the breaking ball. Riley posted a 36.4 percent strikeout rate, and he whiffed at over 48 percent of the breaking balls he saw last season, per Baseball Savant. Still, Riley is young, and he has big-time power. After all, he did club 18 homers in just 274 at-bats.

Atlanta had a dilemma in terms of splitting reps between Riley and Johan Camargo at third base. But having a universal DH would give the Braves a clear option: start the defensive-minded Camargo at the hot corner, and allow Riley to narrow his focus to hitting at the DH spot.

Letting Riley develop in the DH would be good for his career development, and it would also give the Braves a more balanced lineup. Contact-oriented guys like Camargo and Nick Markakis would get plenty of at-bats, but opposing pitchers would also have to worry about Riley hitting behind the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna.

Steven Souza Jr.

Yes, the universal DH would also benefit Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber. However, Schwarber was always going to receive the lion's share of the at-bats in that spot even in the absence of a DH.

Souza, on the other hand, was going to have to fight with the likes of Ian Happ and Albert Almora Jr. for playing time. If the Cubs are allowed to move Schwarber to the DH spot, they have more flexibility in testing Souza's capabilities in left.

Like Cespedes, Souza missed all of 2019 after suffering a torn ACL. He also missed 90 games in 2018. However, the Cubs signed him to a one-year, "prove it" kind of deal. Souza is just two years removed from posting an .810 OPS with 30 homers and 16 stolen bases. Perhaps he can give the Cubs added production if he is healthy.

The Cubs need more steadiness at the dish from their outfield group. If a universal DH is approved, Chicago can still get Schwarber his at-bats while also giving a healthy Souza more opportunities to show he is healthy.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.