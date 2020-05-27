Mac McClung Announces Transfer to Texas Tech from Georgetown

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung will continue his college career at Texas Tech after announcing his decision to transfer Wednesday.

McClung had initially declared for the 2020 NBA draft following his sophomore season but withdrew from the draft and entered the transfer portal May 13.

"It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown," he told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn't.

"I'm looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed."

After he announced his decision to transfer, more than a dozen schools contacted the player within the next 24 hours, per Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

The list was eventually narrowed down to Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest:

He eventually landed with Texas Tech, for whom he will have two more seasons' worth of eligibility.

McClung turned heads with his athleticism early in his basketball career, becoming a viral sensation with his dunking ability, which continued at the college level:

It's gained him online fame, and he boasts more than 700,000 followers on Instagram.

The 6'2" guard has also proved to be an impact player, averaging 15.7 points per game in 2019-20 until a foot injury limited his season to just 21 games. He finished with 13.1 points per game as a freshman.

There is still room for McClung to improve, especially with his outside shooting after hitting just 29.5 percent of his three-point shots in his first two seasons. He could also add to his playmaking ability after averaging 2.4 assists per game last year.

Still, he remains a high-upside player who should be able to help his new team as soon as he steps on the floor.

The Red Raiders are only one year removed from a trip to the national championship game and head coach Chris Beard has his team consistently contending with the best in the Big 12.

Adding McClung could help Texas Tech once again make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.