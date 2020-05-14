Aaron Gordon Game-Worn Jersey, Signed Slam Dunk Contest Ball Auctions for $11K

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Aaron Gordon Experience featured in the All In Challenge sold for $11,000 on Thursday.



In his package, the 24-year-old offered up all Orlando, Florida, has to offer, with the winning bidder getting tickets to sit courtside at an Orlando Magic home game, as well as his game-worn jersey, an autographed basketball from all the participants in the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest and tickets to Disney World.

Additionally, all travel accommodations are included, so there would be no need to worry about booking flights or a hotel.

"I hope everybody is staying healthy, staying safe," Gordon said when announcing his items for auction. "... This is a beautiful opportunity to come to Orlando. ... I'm all in. I challenge everybody else to be all in with me. Let's come together, and let's really make an impact."

Previously sold items for the All In Challenge include a Monday Night Football experience with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, dinner and field access with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and private putting lessons with Tiger Woods.

All funds raised will go toward providing food to kids, the elderly and frontline workers responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All In Challenge has partnered with No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America to ensure its mission is carried out.