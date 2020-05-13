NBA Draft Combine Reportedly Could Be Held in Las Vegas, Orlando or Chicago

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The NBA Draft Combine and NBA draft lottery, which were scheduled to take place this month in Chicago, have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been no word on where and when they will be held, but Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reported the league is considering three locations.

"If there is a combine it will probably be in Chicago or Las Vegas or Orlando if that is where they are going to have the teams play if there is a season," one NBA executive told Zagoria.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that Orlando, Florida and Las Vegas were under consideration to host NBA games in a resumption of the season. As Zagoria noted, a combine located in Vegas or Orlando would make sense if the league in fact resumes play in one or both cities.

