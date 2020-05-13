Jadeveon Clowney, Titans Haven't Talked Lately Despite Rumors, Mike Vrabel Says

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Wednesday that he has not spoken to free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney since NFL free agency began in mid-March.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson linked the team to Clowney on April 1 by disclosing to reporters that Tennessee had "touched base" with the 27-year-old's representatives.

More recently, ESPN's Field Yates named the Titans as the best fit for Clowney on Tuesday: "Sometimes when there is smoke, there's fire. Tennessee has publicly acknowledged that it has communicated with Clowney, who would reunite with Mike Vrabel (from their Texans days) and provide a boost to their edge play."

Clowney played last season for the Seattle Seahawks after five seasons with the Houston Texans, who took him No. 1 overall in 2014. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded his first career interception—which resulted in a 27-yard pick-six—as well as two fumble recoveries, three sacks, four forced fumbles, 13 quarterback hits and 31 tackles (21 solo) across 13 regular-season games (11 starts).

Clowney was limited last season with a lingering core muscle injury, which he underwent surgery to repair in February. He was seen working out in Houston last week:

Clowney may want to return to Seattle, but the Seahawks' interest is not considered strong:

Whether it's the Seahawks or another team, Jay Glazer wrote for The Athletic on Tuesday that Clowney "wanted to wait perhaps as late as the summer" to sign with a team as the usual protocols are halted during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis:

"That may change but that's the last I had heard. He's in a similar situation to [Cam] Newton where it actually may be smarter to wait until teams and their medical staffs can see the players firsthand to ensure they are healthy. If they are deemed fully healthy, that helps their market."

Clowney has 32 sacks, 80 quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 236 tackles (172 solo) across 75 career games (66 starts). His production has been overshadowed by injury concerns, however, as 2017 is the only full season he has logged.

Clowney has reportedly changed his stance on the type of contract he's seeking as free agency stretched through April into May, while the Titans and Seahawks have remained in the conversation:

The Titans addressed the defensive line with only one of their six 2020 draft picks, selecting former North Carolina State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison in the fifth round. Prior to that, they signed defensive end Vic Beasley to a one-year deal during free agency.