Ex-Dolphins RB Mark Walton's Aggravated Battery of Pregnant Woman Charge Dropped

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Mark Walton had his charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman dropped on Wednesday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Walton's attorney, Michael Gottlieb, said "the state of Florida, after months of investigating, chose not to go forward.”

According to the November 2019 police report (h/t Victor Mather of the New York Times), Walton and a pregnant woman were involved in an argument and he allegedly pushed her against a wall and "punched her several times in the face and head."

At the time of his arrest, Walton was serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct and substances of abuse policies stemming from three different arrests during the 2019 offseason.

Walton was a fourth-round pick out of Miami by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Bengals in April 2019 after turning himself in to Miami-Dade police amid felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving.

The Miami Dolphins signed Walton in May 2019. He appeared in seven games and made four starts for them last season before being waived in November.