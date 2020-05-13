CM Punk Trolls Hacker Rumors, 'Didn't Hate' MITB; Hurricane Talks The Rock Feud

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Punk Jokes About SmackDown Hacker Speculation

Amid speculation that CM Punk could be the mystery hacker who has been appearing on SmackDown for the past several weeks, Punk took the opportunity to troll viewers of FS1's WWE Backstage on Tuesday.

At the start of WWE Backstage, Punk turned around in his chair with his hood up like the mystery hacker before turning around and cracking a joke:

When Christian asked Punk what he was doing, Punk quipped that he was watching WrestleMania 3, which aired on FS1 prior to WWE Backstage.

While Mustafa Ali has been mentioned most often as the top candidate to be revealed as the hacker since the logo is similar to the light pattern on his glove, conspiracy theorists have brought up Punk's name as well, although it is likely wishful thinking.

The fact that the hacker has spread messages through the WWE on Fox Twitter account has been the primary reason for Punk-related rumors since Punk has a deal specifically with Fox to work on WWE Backstage.

As big of a shock and great of a moment as it would be for Punk to be revealed as the hacker, it seems unlikely. Punk hasn't wrestled since 2014, and while he has remained open to an eventual return, he hasn't given any indication that he is actively pursuing it.

Punk has always liked to play into rumors and get people talking, and his actions on WWE Backstage were likely nothing more than him making light of some wild speculation.

Punk Praises MITB Ladder Matches

The men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view garnered reactions from both ends of the spectrum among wrestling fans, but Punk is among those who viewed them positively.

Appearing Tuesday on WWE Backstage, Punk was largely complimentary of the matches, which took place at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut:

Punk praised the creativity of the matches given the limitations that the coronavirus pandemic has presented WWE with. He also expressed his belief that Otis and Asuka were the right choices as the winners and noted that he "didn't hate it."

There were quite a few comedy spots during the Money in the Bank ladder matches, with cameos from the likes of Vince McMahon, Brother Love and John Laurinaitis. Even the finish was comedic in a way, as the briefcase slipped out of AJ Styles' hands and into Otis' arms.

Although that style of wrestling isn't for everyone and not everything in the match was a hit, there were plenty of enjoyable moments, and the entertainment value was high overall.

The result was surprising as well, especially with Otis winning since few have ever viewed him as a potential main eventer. Asuka winning was also something of a surprise since Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax had been presented as bigger threats.

Asuka was already rewarded with the Raw Women's Championship because of Becky Lynch's pregnancy, but the success of Money in the Bank 2020 may truly be measured by what WWE does with Otis as Mr. Money in the Bank.

Hurricane Discusses Rivalry with The Rock

Shane "Hurricane" Helms enjoyed a highly successful career in WCW and WWE, but the one moment that stands out above all others was his victory over The Rock on an episode of Raw in March 2003.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Tuesday, Helms discussed the rivalry with The Rock and what led up to that match (beginning at 41:30 mark):

At the time of his angle with The Rock, Helms was picking up a ton of momentum with his Hurricane superhero gimmick. The fans were hugely behind him, and that played a significant role in the WWE decision-makers' choice to have him mix it up with The Rock.

Hurricane noted that he first interacted physically with The Rock during a battle royal on Raw in February 2003. The fan reaction to their spot was so good that it gave WWE the confidence in Hurricane to have a match with The Rock a couple of weeks later.

That match happened just before The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin faced each other at WrestleMania 19, and The Rock would only have one more match on Raw after that, as he beat Jeff Hardy on the April 7, 2003, edition of the show.

Hurricane added that the entire situation between him and The Rock was originally supposed to be comprised of just one pre-taped promo. He said they ad-libbed much of it, though, and it was so well received that WWE ran with it.

While Hurricane never became a main eventer and never came close to achieving what The Rock did, he has a special place in wrestling history, and his win over The Rock is a big reason for that.

