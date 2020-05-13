AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13May 14, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13
The march to Double or Nothing continued Wednesday night on TNT as All Elite Wrestling produced an episode of Dynamite headlined by Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz of The Inner Circle, a direct result of last week's chaotic Street Fight main event.
Would Hardy and Omega be able to avenge their loss to Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara from a week ago, or would The Inner Circle's reign of dominance over AEW continue with another high-profile victory?
Lance Archer and Jake Roberts Kick Off Dynamite
"Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer and Jake "The Snake" Roberts kicked off this week's show, the former brutalizing an innocent bystander before Roberts unapologetically addressed his actions from last week's show toward Brandi Rhodes.
Before he could continue, Cody arrived in his truck and proceeded to unload on Archer. His hands taped, he pounded away at Archer before turning his attention to Roberts. The distraction allowed Archer to recover and stun The American Nightmare.
The fight continued, back and forth, until Roberts ordered Archer out of the ring and up the ramp as a fired-up Cody watched from the ring.
Grade
A
Analysis
After what Roberts did to Brandi Rhodes a week ago, any respectful husband would have been looking to dish out an ass-kicking this week, and Cody did just that. He took his lumps, but he got the upper hand on Archer just enough for Roberts to realize when it was time to pull his charge out of harm's way and live to fight another day.
With one angle last week and a grueling brawl this week, the TNT Championship Tournament Finals took on greater meaning at Double or Nothing. Hopefully, everyone involved can maintain the level of emotion and intensity ahead of, and into, the match because it has the potential to be a Match of the Year candidate.
A great, energetic, high-intensity way to kick off this week's broadcast.
Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends
Two of the more popular teams in AEW’s tag division jockeyed for positioning in the ranks as Jurassic Express’ Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy battled Best Friends’ Trent and Chuck Taylor, with Marko Stunt and Orange Cassidy in their team’s respective corners.
Trent and Chuck controlled the pace early, working over Jungle Boy. A tag to Luchasaurus appeared to spark a comeback but the opposition delivered a big double suplex to the arena floor. Jungle Boy evened the odds with a huge dive to the floor heading into the break.
The action broke down late before Orange Cassidy hopped up on the entrance ramp and appeared to fire up as much as Cassidy actually would. Rey Fenix jumped Cassidy but Best Friends still scored the win, pinning Jungle Boy after MJF interfered and slammed him into the ring post.
After the bell, Wardlow appeared and obliterated Stunt, tossing him into the guardrail.
Result
Best Friends defeated Jurassic Express
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was nonstop action, as one would expect from the two teams involved, and it made for a fun match. The tag team division in AEW is so stacked at this point that bad, or even underwhelming, matches are a near impossibility.
Best Friends have been building momentum for weeks, positioning themselves for a shot at Hangman Page and Kenny Omega and with this win, they almost certainly have earned said AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity.
Interference from MJF is true to his character and adds heat for a high-profile pay-per-view match against Jungle Boy.
Fenix attacking Cassidy probably would have carried more weight with the viewing audience if the Double or Nothing ladder match had been discussed by the commentary team before Fenix jumped the most over babyface in the company, but it still was not enough to diminish what was the right choice to kick off the in-ring portion of tonight’s show.
Fatal 4-Way Match
Four of the top contenders in AEW’s women’s division squared off Wednesday night in a Fatal 4-Way Match involving Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Kris Statlander and Penelope Ford. Action started fast and furiously, Baker gaining and early advantage before Statlander slowed her momentum with a “Greco Roman nostril lock,” as called by Jim Ross.
A cerebral Ford picked her spots and nearly scored the upset more than once.
Back from the break, Baker wiped out Statlander at ringside while Ford delivered a missile dropkick that folded Shida up. A liplock between Ford and fiancee Kip Sabian nearly cost the Philadelphia native. A poison rana by Ford demolished Statlander but she ultimately fell prey to a running knee to the face as Shida picked up the hard-fought victory, all while Baker applied a glove-assisted Lockjaw to Statlander on the floor.
AEW women’s champion Nyla Rose appeared unfazed by Shida’s victory.
Result
Shida defeated Ford, Statlander and Baker
Grade
B
Analysis
Things kind of broke down late in this one, and the poison rana by Ford was a bit scary as it looked like she lost Statlander midway, but it was another damn fun and energetic match in a row.
Ford shrugged off any and all preconceptions as the smartest and most strategic of the competitors, Baker and Statlander ignited what could be a fun secondary feud for the division, and Shida continued her winning ways by essentially cashing her ticket to a showdown with Rose over the title.
Anytime all of that can be accomplished in the framework of a single match, it is a success.
Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz
A week after Santana and Ortiz played a significant role in their downfall, Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega sought a measure of revenge in a high-profile tag team battle. Hardy, in his “Damascus” vessel according to Excalibur on commentary, made the save for Omega after a cowardly two-on-one beatdown by the heels early.
Santana and Ortiz worked over Omega during and coming out of the break, taking advantage of the referee’s count and manipulating it for frequent double teams while Hardy watched from the apron.
A snapdragon suplex by Omega to Ortiz allowed the tag team champion to create separation and finally make the hot tag to Hardy. The future Hall of Famer exploded on Santana, then Ortiz. He delivered a Twist of Fate to Ortiz but a well-timed save by Santana prevented the win.
The heels again teed off on Omega, scoring a near-fall in the process. Hardy dumped Santana to the floor, then tagged in legally and focused on Ortiz, trapping him in a butterfly guillotine. Sammy Guevara, selling the effects of his run-in with a golf cart a week ago, entered the ring and ate a Twist of Fate for his troubles.
Hardy and Omega came together late and scored the win, the former pinning Ortiz.
Result
Hardy and Omega defeated Santana and Ortiz
Grade
B+
Analysis
After a weeks-long absence, it was nice to see Ortiz and Santana look as strong as they did against two of the most recognizable stars in the industry. Yes, Hardy and Omega have established their legacies in pro wrestling, but they were extremely giving here and the result was the elevation of The Inner Circle tag team to their level.
Love him or not, Omega, in particular, really worked overtime to elevate the stars of his opponents and should be commended.
The run-in by Guevara late probably was not necessary but the neck brace and limp had this writer laughing out loud, as did his sell job of the Twist of Fate.
The outcome was the right one given Hardy and Omega’s placement on the card and the fact that they figure to play a key role on the Double or Nothing lineup, but the opposition lost nothing in defeat. That is the sign of a great and effective match.
Lee Johnson vs. MJF
Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to the squared circle for the first time in months, squaring off with the outmatched Lee Johnson.
MJF toyed with his opponent before putting him down with a shoulder breaker. An armbreaker followed as the insufferable egotist of AEW scored the submission victory.
After the match, MJF cut a braggadocious promo and challenged Marko Stunt to a match on next week’s show.
Result
MJF defeated Johnson
Grade
A
Analysis
Welcome back, MJF.
His short, decisive win over his opponent and the promo that followed were tonally perfect. His match with Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing may have come from out of nowhere but MJF’s work tonight, from his interference earlier to this segment of the show, has done a great deal to put heat on the match.
Next week’s bout with Stunt, and the idea of MJF selling for him, is super appealing. If, for no other reason, then it feels like the perfect excuse for an upset that puts even more attention on the upcoming showdown with Jungle Boy.
Pineapple Pete vs. Chris Jericho
After weeks of disrespectful name-calling directed at the veteran Suge D, “Le Champion” Chris Jericho found himself sharing the squared circle with the man he not-so-respectfully referred to as Pineapple Pete.
Despite a fiery start to the match by the babyface, Jericho picked up a sudden and definitive win with The Judas Effect.
After the match, Jericho and The Inner Circle stood in the center of the squared circle, where the former AEW world champion formally issued the challenge to The Elite for the first-ever Stadium Stampede match, which would presumably take place in the neighboring TIAA Bank Field.
Vanguard-1 appeared and accepted the challenge on the behalf of The Elite before Jericho smashed it to pieces with a baseball bat, much to the dismay and heartbreak of Matt Hardy, who was late in making the save.
Result
Jericho defeated Pineapple Pete
Grade
A
Analysis
A quick squash win over Pineapple Pete that paid off weeks of subtle build, followed by a major pay-per-view main event match announcement, elevated this one exponentially.
The Vanguard-1 stuff is still a bit silly, but it served its purpose here, its demise sure to awaken something in Hardy that makes him an even more dangerous force next week when he squares off with Sammy Guevara.
The Stadium Stampede Match figures to be one of the wildest, craziest and most creative matches in pro wrestling if last week’s Street Fight is any indication. The unique setting, the months-long rivalry and the immensely talented individuals involved should make for one of the most unforgettable contests in the year-long history of AEW.