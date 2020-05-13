AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 13

4 of 6

Credit: AEW

A week after Santana and Ortiz played a significant role in their downfall, Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega sought a measure of revenge in a high-profile tag team battle. Hardy, in his “Damascus” vessel according to Excalibur on commentary, made the save for Omega after a cowardly two-on-one beatdown by the heels early.

Santana and Ortiz worked over Omega during and coming out of the break, taking advantage of the referee’s count and manipulating it for frequent double teams while Hardy watched from the apron.

A snapdragon suplex by Omega to Ortiz allowed the tag team champion to create separation and finally make the hot tag to Hardy. The future Hall of Famer exploded on Santana, then Ortiz. He delivered a Twist of Fate to Ortiz but a well-timed save by Santana prevented the win.

The heels again teed off on Omega, scoring a near-fall in the process. Hardy dumped Santana to the floor, then tagged in legally and focused on Ortiz, trapping him in a butterfly guillotine. Sammy Guevara, selling the effects of his run-in with a golf cart a week ago, entered the ring and ate a Twist of Fate for his troubles.

Hardy and Omega came together late and scored the win, the former pinning Ortiz.

Result

Hardy and Omega defeated Santana and Ortiz

Grade

B+

Analysis

After a weeks-long absence, it was nice to see Ortiz and Santana look as strong as they did against two of the most recognizable stars in the industry. Yes, Hardy and Omega have established their legacies in pro wrestling, but they were extremely giving here and the result was the elevation of The Inner Circle tag team to their level.

Love him or not, Omega, in particular, really worked overtime to elevate the stars of his opponents and should be commended.

The run-in by Guevara late probably was not necessary but the neck brace and limp had this writer laughing out loud, as did his sell job of the Twist of Fate.

The outcome was the right one given Hardy and Omega’s placement on the card and the fact that they figure to play a key role on the Double or Nothing lineup, but the opposition lost nothing in defeat. That is the sign of a great and effective match.