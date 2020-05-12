Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Talks Childhood: Grew Up Playing PlayStation on Jet

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Marcus Jordan, the second-oldest son of NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets chairman Michael Jordan, spoke with TMZ Sports about his experience growing up as a worldwide celebrity's child.

"I grew up playing PlayStation on a private jet," Jordan said in part when asked to describe the best things. Jordan also noted that he didn't fly commercial until his junior year of high school.

Jordan also described when he realized the magnitude of his father's fame.

"So, in eighth grade, I was playing in middle school and I was number one in the state," Marcus said. "Everybody was coming to our games and we were getting bigger crowds than usual, and so that's when it really started settling in for me."

Marcus also noted that his mother, Juanita, kept the family humble and "grounded."

As far as the worst part, Jordan talked about people who might approach him with a selfish motive.

"Having to operate under the assumption that people are always wanting something from you, whether it's a Jordan shoe or a connection of some sort. You have to operate under the assumption that people are coming around with their hands out."

These days, Marcus is the founder and CEO of Trophy Room, which describes itself as "an elevated retail boutique, inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family residence." It features Jordan and Nike footwear and apparel.

His older brother, Jeffrey, and younger sister, Jasmine, both work for the Jordan Brand. Jeffrey works in digital innovation, and Jasmine works as a liaison between the brand and the athletes signed with it.