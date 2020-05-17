Curtis Martin Dinner, Jets Honorary Captain Opportunity Auctions for $50K

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin will be treating somebody to dinner at Nobu and making them an honorary New York Jets captain for the cool price of $50,000, as his Fanatics' All In Challenge auction closed Sunday night.

The 47-year-old attracted 30 total bids, and the auction began with a $2,500 minimum bid.

Fanatics provided a full breakdown of what Martin offered:

"Do you want to kick off your New York Jets season just right? The Jets do too and they want you to be their Honorary Captain! They'll start your game day off with a pregame dinner at Nobu where you'll dine with three of your friends and Jet legend, Curtis Martin. On gameday, you'll be chauffeured from NYC to MetLife Stadium so you can enjoy the sidelines with your guests using pregame sideline passes. Being dubbed the team's Honorary Captain, you will be escorted to midfield with the referees to join the Jets and opposing team's captain for the coin toss. At game time, you'll get to watch the gridiron action in a suite for you and up to fifteen of your friends with catered refreshments and tasty eats. Are you ready for some Jets football?"

Martin's NFL career began as a third-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 1995 draft. He left for the Jets ahead of the 1998 season and stayed in New York through 2005. The All-Pro officially retired in July 2007.

Martin recorded at least 1,000 yards rushing in every season except his final 2005 campaign. He led the league with a career-high 1,697 yards in 2004 and sits in sixth on the NFL's all-time rushing yards leaderboard with 14,101.

The All In Challenge was launched on April 14 by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin with the intention to provide "food to those in need—kids, elderly and frontline heroes" during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The benefiting organizations are Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

So far, the viral initiative has raised over $43.5 million.