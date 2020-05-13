Biggest Winners and Losers of MLB's Plan to Have National League DH in 2020

0 of 9

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

If Major League Baseball is able to return this summer, it may be with the designated hitter in both leagues.

Since its inception in 1973, the DH has existed only in the American League. But as first reported by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, it could expand to the National League for 2020 as a consequence for MLB's plans—which, to be clear, are the very definition of "fluid"—for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is looking at a possible early July start for an 82-game season in which teams would be restricted to playing regional rivals. To wit, AL East teams would play only other AL East teams and also teams from the NL East and so on.

The regular crossover would require consistent rules, hence the proposal for a universal DH. As a bonus, it could also keep pitchers healthy in the face of unusual workloads.

So which NL teams would and wouldn't benefit from a universal DH? Let's answer that with a look at the winners and losers in each of the league's three divisions.