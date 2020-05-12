NBA Reportedly Cancels 2020 G League Elite Camp Scouting Event

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 17: Cody Martin of Nevada works out during the 2019 NBA Combine at Quest MultiSport Complex on May 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NBA has reportedly canceled the 2020 G League Elite Camp due to the coronavirus, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Last year's event hosted 80 players, including 40 draft-eligible players and 40 who had competed in the G League the previous season. Several players were then invited to the NBA combine and five were taken in the 2019 draft, including 36th overall pick Cody Martin. 

Terance Mann, Justin Wright-Foreman, Marial Shayok and Dewan Hernandez were also drafted after attending the three-day scouting event. 

Fan-favorite Tacko Fall attended the G League event and was eventually signed as an undrafted free agent.

The camp was created to provide prospects who aren't initially as highly regarded with a chance to showcase their ability for NBA scouts. 

"This event will provide more players with exposure as they enter the next phase of their careers," NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a release.

These players will now miss out on the opportunity and will hope to get other chances to prove themselves ahead of the NBA draft.

The NBA draft lottery and NBA combine have also been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

