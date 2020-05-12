Report: NFL Teams Agree to Raise Debt Limit to $500M amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2020

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the NFL football draft, Friday, April 24, 2020. (NFL via AP)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The NFL and owners agreed to increase the debt limit for the league's 32 franchises to $500 million because of the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported the deal was struck during a conference call Monday. The previous debt limit was $350 million.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

