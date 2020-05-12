Report: NFL Teams Agree to Raise Debt Limit to $500M amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Report: NFL Teams Agree to Raise Debt Limit to $500M amid Coronavirus PandemicMay 12, 2020
Uncredited/Associated Press
The NFL and owners agreed to increase the debt limit for the league's 32 franchises to $500 million because of the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Seth Wickersham of ESPN reported the deal was struck during a conference call Monday. The previous debt limit was $350 million.
