Cam Newton Rumors: 'Seahawks Would Be Open to Adding' Former Panthers QB

The Seattle Seahawks already have Russell Wilson locked in as their starting quarterback for 2020, but that may not preclude them from targeting a high-profile backup.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday the "Seahawks would be open to adding [Cam Newton]," but they wouldn't want to spend lavishly to sign a second-string passer.

Newton remains unsigned, likely because teams are unable to perform their own physicals on the three-time Pro Bowler. He had shoulder surgery in January 2019 and foot surgery in December, so his health is a question mark until proved otherwise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in March that Newton underwent a physical, with his surgically repaired shoulder and foot "checking out well." The fact he's still without a contract probably speaks to how other teams viewed that development.

But there might come a point at which signing Newton is a no-brainer, physical or no physical.

The 31-year-old threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns while running for 488 yards and four scores in 2018. Even if he's no longer capable of playing at an MVP level, he was an above-average quarterback during his last healthy season.

Getting that kind of player for backup QB money—and perhaps even less since his leverage weakens as the offseason goes on—would be a bargain.

For Newton, Teddy Bridgewater serves as an example of how beneficial in the long run spending a year or two on the sidelines can be.

Bridgewater made one appearance for the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before an injury to Drew Brees propelled him into the starting role for five games last year. Now, he has a three-year, $63 million contract from the Carolina Panthers.

Jameis Winston is effectively copying Bridgewater's path, having signed a one-year deal with the Saints.

Being Wilson's understudy is a clear demotion for Newton, who was the Panthers' franchise quarterback from the moment they selected him first overall in 2011. That might be his best option on the table, though.