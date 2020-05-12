Reggie Miller on Scouting Michael Jordan: 'He Didn't Have Any Deficiencies'

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller said he took part in the famed Space Jam pickup games in an effort to find weaknesses in Michael Jordan's game. His quest was unsuccessful.

Alex Squadron of Slam Online interviewed players who stopped by the Warner Bros. lot while Jordan filmed the movie before its 1996 release. The series of high-intensity offseason games were highlighted in recent episodes of The Last Dance documentary about the 1990s Chicago Bulls.

"Mike and I used to do battle and get after one another. I always wanted to be on the opposite team as MJ," Miller said. "My whole purpose of going to these games was to try and find a vice I could use if and when we faced each other during the regular season and/or playoffs. Safe to say I never found one because he didn't have any deficiencies."

