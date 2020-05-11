Ex-NFL LB Michael Labinjo's 2018 'Suspicious Death' Being Investigated by Police

Domenic Centofanti/Getty Images

Authorities in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, are investigating the death of former NFL and CFL player Michael Labinjo.

"Through testing with the medical examiner's office and through other information that we've received, we've now looked at the totality of circumstances surrounding Michael's death and are investigating this as a suspicious death," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said Monday during a press conference, per the Canadian Press' Donna Spencer (via the Globe and Mail).

Labinjo, 38, was found dead at his home in Calgary in September 2018. At the time, a friend said he died in his sleep, and privacy laws prevented the disclosure of further details surrounding his death.

According to Spencer, items and sports memorabilia belonging to Labinjo were stolen from his home around the time of his death. Police also looked at security footage from his building and asked the public to help identify four possible suspects.

Labinjo, a native of Toronto, graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and was a third-round selection of the Calgary Stampeders in the 2003 CFL draft.

He made eight appearances for the Philadelphia Eagles across the 2004 and 2005 seasons and also played twice for the Indianapolis Colts in 2005. He joined the Stampeders in 2007 and helped the team win the 96th Grey Cup in 2008.