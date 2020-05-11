NBA Reportedly Evaluating Possible 2020 Draft Combine Dates, Virtual Version

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

While the NBA is still looking into finding a way to finish the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, playing the actual games is not the only thing it has to account for when it comes to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the league is "evaluating" its options for the 2020 NBA draft combine, which is also postponed indefinitely. The league is still looking into potential dates and the possibility that it will need to be conducted virtually.

Charania also noted the NBA sent ballots to teams for them to vote on which prospects will be invited.

The combine was originally scheduled from May 21-24 in Chicago before it was postponed.

The NFL conducted its draft virtually, but its scouting combine happened in late February before stay-at-home orders were largely in place across the country.

Although scouts did not have nearly as many opportunities to travel and meet with prospects face-to-face leading up to the draft as they typically do, they at least had the chance to evaluate the players during the combine before so much across the sports world was canceled or postponed.

NBA scouts may not have that luxury of in-person evaluations at a combine this year, which could put additional emphasis on the importance of game tape from the top prospects.

In terms of actually finishing the season before attention turns to the 2020-21 rookies, Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided updates on what commissioner Adam Silver told players Friday.

Silver acknowledged the decision-making process on whether the league will finish the season could go into June and said playing in one or two locations such as Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas would help mitigate risks.

He also doesn't expect fans to be present at games and believes seven-game playoff series in every round are still possible with contests being played in centralized locations since there will not be as much time needed for travel.