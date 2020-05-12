NFL Draft 2021 Prospects: Expert Predictions for Trevor Lawrence and Top QBs

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft class is ready to solve all of the league's problems at the quarterback position.

OK, maybe that's a bit hyperbolic, but there is plenty to be excited about with the signal-callers in this class. Some teams might already want to #TankForTrevor, but this is class runs a lot deeper behind the potential superstar-in-the-making, Trevor Lawrence.

Since there are already multiple 2021 mocks floating through the digital universe, we'll search through expert predictions about the top available passers.

Trevor Lawrence a Lock at No. 1?

A lot can change over a calendar year—just look at the last few months—but a lot would have to go wrong for Trevor Lawrence to not be the top pick in 2021.

As ESPN's David M. Hale and Kevin Seifert put it, "there's a short list of truly can't-miss QB prospects over the years, and Lawrence stacks up nicely with the John Elways and Andrew Lucks of the world."

The 6'6", 220-pound Lawrence steered Clemson to a national championship as a true freshman, then got the Tigers back to the title game with a masterful sophomore season. He passed for 3,665 yards, rushed for another 563 yards and totaled 45 touchdowns. The No. 1 spot is his for the taking.

"Something drastic would have to change for Lawrence not to be the No. 1 pick," Michael Renner wrote for Pro Football Focus. "He's earned grades of 90.7 and 91.0 in his first two seasons and has elite physical tools for the position."

Justin Fields Is Lawrence's Biggest Challenger?

It's possible Lawrence is such a special prospect that he doesn't have a peer, but if anyone is in the same tier, most experts think it's Justin Fields.

The Georgia transfer electrified Ohio State immediately upon his arrival. His first outing for the Buckeyes was an eye-opener (72 percent passing, five total touchdowns) and a standard-setter. By year's end, he would throw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while rushing for another 484 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"Fields is a legitimate challenger to Lawrence as the top quarterback in this class," ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. wrote. "... He was incredibly efficient last season, and he made it look easy."

In Renner's mock draft, Lawrence and Fields go back-to-back at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Not every mock puts them that close, but that's how the position order goes in most.

Trey Lance Going Top Five?

North Dakota State isn't exactly an unknown in college football, as the Bison have become the premier FCS program and produced 2016's No. 2 overall pick, Carson Wentz. But this team is far enough away from the spotlight that many people may not realize its about to send another quarterback into the early portion of the opening round.

Trey Lance engineered a comically dominant 2019 campaign, and before we get to the numbers, just remember he was only a redshirt freshman. He threw for 2,786 yards on 66.9 percent passing while tallying 28 touchdowns against zero interceptions. He also rushed for 1,100 yards and an extra 14 scores. He guided North Dakota State to a 16-0 record and FCS championship.

Lance did enough for B/R's Matt Miller to slot him as the fourth overall pick and second quarterback off the board.

"If a dynamic, athletic passer like Lance enters the 2021 draft as a redshirt sophomore, there will be considerable excitement among NFL franchises," Miller wrote.