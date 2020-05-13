Ranking the 10 Most Unique Pitching Motions in Recent MLB History

0 of 10

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Every MLB pitcher has a singular style. Some, however, are really singular.

Let's gaze back over the past two decades and rank the 10 most unique pitching motions in recent baseball history.

Obviously, this is a highly subjective exercise with no metrics or statistics to guide the way. But, as with our recent ranking of unique batting stances, we started with the basic motion every kid is taught in Little League and looked for examples of deliveries that deviated most strikingly from that approach.

We'll meet submariners, high leg-kickers, double leg-kickers, shimmiers, leapers and one guy who throws with both hands (though not at the same time).

In the end, they all have two things in common: They've toed a big league rubber (with varying degrees of success), and they've done it with unorthodox flair.