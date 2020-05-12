Ranking the 10 Most Unique Batting Stances in Recent MLB History

0 of 10

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Some MLB players have classic batting stances and elegant swings that embody the Platonic ideal of a big league hitter. Others are...different.

With that latter group in mind, let's rank the 10 most unique batting stances in recent history. For our purposes, that narrowed the field to guys who've played in the 21st century.

How does one judge the uniqueness of a batting stance? It involves a ton of subjectivity.

But we started with the basic stance everyone is taught in Little League—feet roughly shoulder width apart and parallel, knees slightly bent, hands together and near the back shoulder, back elbow slightly up, bat behind the head and relatively still—and found 10 stances that deviated most strikingly from that configuration.

As for ranking them, that was almost purely a matter of taste.

Some of these stances produced Hall of Fame careers, and every player on this list was at least a productive hitter. We aren't knocking their unorthodox approaches.

If anything, this is the kind of stuff that makes baseball fun.