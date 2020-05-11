Report: Warriors' Mark Stevens Tried to Apologize to Kyle Lowry for Shoving PG

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, who was banned for the entire 2019-20 season after shoving Kyle Lowry in Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals, has reportedly reached out to the Toronto Raptors guard "many times" to apologize.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic reported Stevens has not heard back from Lowry, who has criticized him several times after the incident. Lowry said Stevens told him to "go f--k yourself" as the Warriors part-owner shoved him after he went into the crowd going after a loose ball.

The NBA suspended Stevens for the 2019-20 season, banned him from all team activities and issued a $500,000 fine.

