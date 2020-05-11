3-Time Super Bowl Champion Richard Seymour Voted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Michael Valeri/Getty Images

The New England Patriots announced defensive lineman Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as voted by the fans.

Seymour spent eight years in New England after being drafted sixth overall in 2001 and was part of three Super Bowl titles with the squad.

"Richard Seymour laid the foundation for a defense that helped propel the Patriots to three Super Bowl championships in his first four seasons in the NFL," Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said.

He is the seventh player with three titles to be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame—all part of the same dynasty in the early 2000s—and the 28th player to be honored by the Patriots.

