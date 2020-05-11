JJ Redick Says He Was Told Carmelo Anthony Froze Him out in Jordan Brand Classic

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

JJ Redick believes Carmelo Anthony froze him out during the 2002 Jordan Brand Classic.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard discussed the situation during The JJ Redick Podcast, noting it was payback after winning the MVP award at the McDonald's All-American Game earlier that year.

"What was told to me by two different guys on the team was that Melo was going around telling people JJ's not getting the MVP again. I'm taking every shot," Redick said (h/t Oleh Kosel of The Bird Writes). "If you look at the box score, I'm just saying. I'm just saying."

Redick did say he might not have deserved his MVP award, although he did score 26 points on 5-of-6 from three.

Rashad McCants scored 22 for the winning team, while Anthony had 19.

Anthony came back with a game-high 27 points in the Jordan Brand Classic, showing enough aggression in an All-Star game to get to the free-throw line 17 times. Redick had seven points on eight shots.

Redick said he's never asked the fellow NBA veteran about this situation and has "no ill will towards Melo."