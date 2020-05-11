Eagles Rumors: Ex-Texans RB Carlos Hyde Draws Interest from Philly

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly interested in signing free-agent running back Carlos Hyde.

Adam Caplan reported the Eagles are pursuing Hyde in the latest Inside the Birds podcast.

Hyde, 29, spent last season with the Houston Texans, rushing for a career-high 1,070 yards and six touchdowns.

The Eagles would likely use Hyde in short-yardage situations with Miles Sanders looking like a three-down option as a rookie. Their current running back depth chart is short on experience, with Boston Scott, Corey Clement and a host of undrafted free agents sitting behind Sanders.

Hyde would add a steadying veteran presence who has been regularly solid, albeit unspectacular, in his NFL career. He averaged under four yards per carry in both 2017 and 2018 before rebounding to a solid 4.4-yard average last season.

It's unclear how much competition the Eagles have for Hyde. Most running back depth charts around the league are full or nearing it. If Hyde doesn't want a backup job, he would probably have to wait for an injury in camp to even get a 50-50 timeshare.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing uncertainty about when or if the 2020 season will happen, Hyde's best bet may be to just get into an organization now and start learning his new team's system.