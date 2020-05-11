WWE Blows It with Otis, Nails It with Asuka and More Money in the Bank Hot Takes

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

In 2000, Rikishi was a red-hot big man who had forged a connection with the audience no one expected. Then, the company got it in its head that it would push him to the main event scene way before he was ready and the result was the ill-fated “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vehicular homicide attempt reveal.

Rikishi was ruined and never regained the momentum he had prior to the heel turn that changed the course of his career.

A decade later, WWE took the hottest heel it had on its show and pushed him to the moon. He won Money in the Bank and in November of 2010, cashed in to become the WWE champion. He was The Miz and history tells us how wildly unprepared he was for that responsibility, regardless of the momentum and fan following he had built for himself.

Otis winning Money in the Bank at this year’s event may have been a welcome change, a fresh face elevated in a match synonymous with doing just that. Unfortunately, he is not at all ready for such a push.

Has he exceeded expectations and become enormously popular, thanks in large part to the ongoing romantic storyline with Mandy Rose? Yes, but a comedy midcarder with an underdeveloped character and a penchant for being goofy does not a main eventer make. WWE needs a midcard of talented and popular Superstars and at this point in his career, that is where Otis is best suited.

Pushing him too quickly will only expose what he does not know, what he is not ready for and as we saw with The Miz and Rikishi, it could doom him for many years.

That he still has plenty to accomplish with Tucker, who is essentially screwed by this booking decision, only leaves one scratching their head more in the wake of the event. Aleister Black, King Corbin and even AJ Styles were better options right now to win the briefcase in that every one of them was better prepared for the opportunity that such a win presents than Otis, who stands to suffer a greater setback if his proposed push suffers even the slightest roadblock.

Given the recent inconsistencies with booking, particularly over on SmackDown, that is a greater likelihood than it should be.