Video: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Surprises Mom Diane with New Car on Mother's Day

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa celebrates with his parents Galu and Diane after overtime of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 26-23. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa has yet to formally sign his first contract with the Miami Dolphins, but that didn't stop the rookie quarterback from giving his mom one heck of a Mother's Day present.  

Tagovailoa shared a video Sunday in which he presented his mother, Diane, with a brand-new Cadillac Escalade:

The former Alabama star has a big payday incoming. The Miami Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall pick, which which will net him nearly $30.3 million over four years with a $19.6 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Once that money hits his account, maybe he can work on getting his parents some new digs closer to where he'll inevitably set up shop in South Florida.

