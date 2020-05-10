Video: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Surprises Mom Diane with New Car on Mother's Day

David Goldman/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa has yet to formally sign his first contract with the Miami Dolphins, but that didn't stop the rookie quarterback from giving his mom one heck of a Mother's Day present.

Tagovailoa shared a video Sunday in which he presented his mother, Diane, with a brand-new Cadillac Escalade:

The former Alabama star has a big payday incoming. The Miami Dolphins selected him with the fifth overall pick, which which will net him nearly $30.3 million over four years with a $19.6 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Once that money hits his account, maybe he can work on getting his parents some new digs closer to where he'll inevitably set up shop in South Florida.