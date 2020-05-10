Watch Michael Jordan Laugh off Gary Payton: 'I Had No Problem with the Glove'

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

Gary Payton had Michael Jordan cracking up 24 years after their 1996 NBA Finals showdown.

The final focal point of Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance documentary was the 1996 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Payton's Seattle SuperSonics. That season's Bulls team won a then-record 72 games during the regular season and lost just one time in the playoffs entering the series.

They appeared on their way to a clean sweep of Seattle in the NBA Finals when Payton was guarding other players, but the nine-time All-Defensive selection switched onto Jordan for Games 4 and 5.

The SuperSonics won both games, and Payton explained he took a physical approach with His Airness in an effort to tire his legendary opponent. That was enough to make Jordan laugh before he revealed he "had no problem with the Glove" and had other things on his mind:

Chicago was attempting to close the series out on Father's Day for Jordan's first championship since his father James was murdered in 1993.

It was able to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and an emotional Jordan on the ground in tears after the championship is the enduring image of those NBA Finals.