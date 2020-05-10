Watch Michael Jordan Laugh off Gary Payton: 'I Had No Problem with the Glove'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan drives around Seattle SuperSonics' Gary Payton during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, June 5, 1996, in Chicago. The Bulls won 107-90 and the much anticipated matchup of Jordan and Payton in the series opener was well worth the wait. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)
BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

Gary Payton had Michael Jordan cracking up 24 years after their 1996 NBA Finals showdown.  

The final focal point of Sunday's episodes of The Last Dance documentary was the 1996 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and Payton's Seattle SuperSonics. That season's Bulls team won a then-record 72 games during the regular season and lost just one time in the playoffs entering the series.

They appeared on their way to a clean sweep of Seattle in the NBA Finals when Payton was guarding other players, but the nine-time All-Defensive selection switched onto Jordan for Games 4 and 5.

The SuperSonics won both games, and Payton explained he took a physical approach with His Airness in an effort to tire his legendary opponent. That was enough to make Jordan laugh before he revealed he "had no problem with the Glove" and had other things on his mind:

Chicago was attempting to close the series out on Father's Day for Jordan's first championship since his father James was murdered in 1993.

It was able to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and an emotional Jordan on the ground in tears after the championship is the enduring image of those NBA Finals.

Video Play Button

Related

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from ‘The Last Dance’ episodes 7 and 8

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Why MJ Would Have Made the MLB

    B/R looks into what would have needed to happen for Jordan to have made the Bigs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why MJ Would Have Made the MLB

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Play 'Beat the Clock' 🎮

    Head to House of Highlights' Instagram page to get as many buckets as you can and win prizes 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Play 'Beat the Clock' 🎮

    House of Highlights
    via House of Highlights

    New @BR_NBA Fantasy League 🚨

    🔮 30 GMs revealed Monday at noon ET 🤝 Trades happening all week 🗣 GMs responding to YOUR advice ⬇️ Open to read the rules. League opens Monday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New @BR_NBA Fantasy League 🚨

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report