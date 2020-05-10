Call of Duty 2020: Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

It's the seventh week of the Call of Duty League's inaugural season, and it finished off with one of the most storied rivalries in CoD history: Optic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan.

And, in what has become the CDL's predominant storyline, the Atlanta FaZe once again came out on top. Running their consistent lineup of aBeZy, Cellium, MajorManiak, Priestahh and Simp, FaZe outlasted some increasingly stiff competition to win out the Florida Mutineers Home Series championship.

Facing against the Paris Legion and London Royal Ravens in group play, FaZe went 6-2 before barely edging out the revamped New York Subliners and Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3-2 and 3-1, respectively, in Sunday's finals.

Here's how the weekend's matches played out and FaZe's top plays.

Group Play

Friday, May 8

Atlanta FaZe 3-1 Paris Legion

London Royal Ravens 3-2 Optic Gaming Los Angeles

New York Subliners 1-3 Toronto Ultra

Minnesota Rokkr 3-0 Florida Mutineers

Saturday, May 9

London Royal Ravens 1-3 Atlanta FaZe

Minnesota Rokkr 1-3 Toronto Ultra

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3-0 Paris Legion

Florida Mutineers 0-3 New York Subliners

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3-0 London Royal Ravens

New York Subliners 3-0 Minnesota Rokkr

Finals Bracket

Sunday, May 10

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 3-2 Toronto Ultra

New York Subliners 2-3 Atlanta FaZe

Optic Gaming Los Angeles 1-3 Atlanta FaZe

Full schedule and standings available here.

Group Play: The Maniak Goes Crazy

The Legion and Royal Ravens aren't the most troublesome teams, but FaZe has shown cracks over the past couple of weeks, so they needed to show up and perform. Fortunately, MajorManiak wasn't going to let things get too close.

In one huge spree against the Legion, Maniak set the tone for FaZe by popping off a clean 4K with a well- placed nade to absolutely dismantle Paris' positioning.

Finals Sunday: The Cellium Clutch

Simp is Atlanta's best-known player and its cornerstone fragger. But Cellium has an undeniable clutch factor, and that stability proved the difference in Sunday's semifinals and finals.

While the Subliners nearly pulled off their Cinderella rise up the rankings and into the finals, Atlanta kept its resolve and toughed it out for a map-five win and a trip to their third of four possible finals this season.

Against OGLA, Cellium proved true to his nature with a wild 1 vs. 2 clutch that gave the team enough mojo to last all series. Following this win, FaZe are now 15-2 and boast a league-leading 170 CDL points.

Huge props have to be given to OGLA, though. After replacing JKap with Chino in the lineup, they went from being 2-8 on the season to 5-10 and knocking on FaZe's door for a chance at the championship.

They now join the Subliners and Empire as two of the most improved teams over the past few weeks, suggesting that this season's race for the league's $6 million prize purse will no longer be solely contested by FaZe and the Chicago Huntsmen.