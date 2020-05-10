Study: 0.7% of MLB Employees Had COVID-19 Antibodies, 0 Died from Virus

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Results from Major League Baseball's participation in a nationwide COVID-19 antibody study were made available Sunday.

Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, the study of 5,603 MLB employees returned 39 positive results (0.7 percent).

MLB Network's Jon Heyman noted none of the people who tested positive have died from the virus and it's the largest national antibody study to date.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.