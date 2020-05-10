Alabama's Nick Saban Reveals Advice He Gave Jalen Hurts Before OU Transfer

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Before Jalen Hurts transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama, he had options, telling Nick Saban he was considering Miami or Maryland due to some familiarities with the coaching staffs at each school.

But as Saban revealed in an interview with Fran Duffy of PhiladelphiaEagles.com, Saban nudged him to go to Oklahoma to maximize his NFL draft profile:

"I said, 'Jalen, where do they have the best players?' Because he felt more comfortable going where he knew these guys. And he said, 'Well, I think they've got the best players at Oklahoma.' I said, 'Well we just played them, I think they've got pretty good players on offense, too.' And I said, 'I've always told you that quarterback is a hard position to play if you don't have good players around you. So if I was you—to create the most value, because you've got one year to do it—if you know you can be the starter there, go where they have the best players.'"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.