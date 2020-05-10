NL Official: 'I Bet 40% Of' MLB Staffers Let Go amid COVID-19 Don't Return

NL Official: 'I Bet 40% Of' MLB Staffers Let Go amid COVID-19 Don't ReturnMay 10, 2020
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
One National League official predicts that a large number of scouts across Major League Baseball won't be brought back after the draft in June amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to ESPN's Buster Olney, the anonymous official said he would "bet 40 percent of those let go never get back in baseball again."
