The Undertaker Says Gimmick Would Be 'Virtually Impossible' to Maintain Today

JP Yim/Getty Images

No gimmick in wrestling history has endured longer than The Undertaker in WWE, but even The Deadman acknowledged it would be a challenge to pull it off if he debuted in today's wrestling climate.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, Undertaker said the gimmick would be "virtually impossible" to maintain in 2020.

This era of social media does make it more difficult to hide in the shadows like the Undertaker did for so many years early in his career.

In fact, during an appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin last November, he said that at times he felt "handcuffed" by the character.

Even The Undertaker has relaxed the gimmick in recent years, including joining Twitter in November 2018.

One reason the character has been able to last since debuting in November 1990, through various eras of professional wrestling, is due in part to the aura of mystery around it. The idea of a dead man is fungible that disappearing for months—or years—at a time can feel appropriate.

It also helps that Undertaker has been so good in the ring and on the microphone for the past 30 years that the WWE Universe knows what to expect when he shows up.