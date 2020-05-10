The Undertaker Says WWE Documentary Is About 'Knowing When to Say When'

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

The Last Ride is a five-part documentary series that will chronicle The Undertaker's last three years in and out of the squared circle.

Appearing on WWE's The Bump, The Undertaker explained the idea for the series is about "knowing when to say when" because he wasn't sure how much longer his career would last.

The Deadman noted when WWE first began filming "we didn't know it was going to be a documentary," but that as they kept getting further along everyone realized "we got something really, really special here."

As speculation has gone on for years about Undertaker potentially retiring, he made a point of wanting to figure out a way to go out on top like with John Elway and Peyton Manning did when they walked away from the NFL.

"I think right now me and Brett Favre are kinda on the same path," said the Phenom. "We're trying our hardest, but that ring may be a little bit more elusive than it was for Elway or Manning."

The series has garnered comparisons to ESPN's The Last Dance, as both are primarily focused on arguably the biggest star in the history of their respective sport.

While Michael Jordan was able to end his Chicago Bulls tenure with an NBA championship, Undertaker appears to be searching for his mountaintop moment before officially hanging up the boots.

Coming off the memorable Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, it's clear that at 55 years old, the Undertaker still has plenty left in the tank for as long as he wants to keep going.