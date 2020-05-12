Ranking the NFL's Top 5 Offensive Rookie of the Year Candidates in 2020

0 of 5

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The race to the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2020 should be something special.

A year ago, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray unsurprisingly fended off Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown, but this year's race should be far less predictable.

With three quarterbacks off the board in the top six picks and a host of talented players at skill positions, there's no easy way to predict the outright winner. Talent, favorable surroundings and projected usage will likely end up determining who walks away with the award.

The following five rookies have the best chances of joining the likes of Murray, Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara.