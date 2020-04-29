Tyrod Taylor 'The Guy Right Now' After Chargers Draft Justin Herbert, OC Says

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor still has the inside track to serve as the team's starting quarterback over rookie Justin Herbert in 2020.

"They're going to compete. Tyrod's the guy right now, and Justin's going to learn," Steichen told reporters.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.