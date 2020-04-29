Tyrod Taylor 'The Guy Right Now' After Chargers Draft Justin Herbert, OC Says

Tyrod Taylor 'The Guy Right Now' After Chargers Draft Justin Herbert, OC SaysApril 29, 2020
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor still has the inside track to serve as the team's starting quarterback over rookie Justin Herbert in 2020.
"They're going to compete. Tyrod's the guy right now, and Justin's going to learn," Steichen told reporters.
