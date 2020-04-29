Tyrod Taylor 'The Guy Right Now' After Chargers Draft Justin Herbert, OC Says

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 08, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Tyrod Taylor still has the inside track to serve as the team's starting quarterback over rookie Justin Herbert in 2020.

"They're going to compete. Tyrod's the guy right now, and Justin's going to learn," Steichen told reporters.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

